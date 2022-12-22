Deck13 posted the trailer with press quotes Of Chained Echoesa Japanese RPG that has received truly stellar ratings, proving to be one of the best games of 2022 for both critics and audiences.

As is the tradition for trailers of this genre, game sequences are alternated with sentences and votes drawn from the various ones reviews. If you’re still undecided about whether or not to give him a chance, watch the video.

For further details, read our review of Chained Echoes, in which Christian Colli described it as “one of the best surprises of 2022: a balanced, rich and exciting RPG from which many triple A developers should take an example. At the same time , it’s not a perfect title, and there are some small edginess that betray Linda’s experience – and perhaps also her great passion for the genre – but if a good morning starts in the morning, we can’t wait to find out what s ‘he will invent in the future. As long as we don’t have to wait another seven years.’

Before leaving you, we remind you that Chained Echoes is available for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles and PlayStation consoles.