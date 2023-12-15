What is considered one of the most beautiful Japanese role-playing games of recent years, Chained Echoes, can finally be played in Italian thanks to the Chained Echoes Project Ita. Alessandro Esposito, the author of the undertaking, has published the files to translate the Steam version, updating on the status of the work.

Download the translation

“I'm happy to let you know that the side quests are now 100% translated, but without a revision for any grammatical or typing errors,” Esposito wrote on the project's Facebook page, before explaining: “The secondary dialogues with NPCs, any on-screen dialogues such as buttons, merchants and the like are in progress. The menu, bestiary, skills and the like have already been translated but need to be fixed (especially the character skills and crystal skills, I hated them). Unfortunately the “ù” are not in the game given their actual lack in the English language, I will fix everything by modifying the language table as the last step of the project (or possibly replace the ù with u').”

In short, the game is already perfectly playable in our language, but the final refinements are missing.

Esposito mentioned the possibility that the patch will also arrive on Mac. In the meantime he provided the links for the versions PC, Steam Decks And Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch version can only be translated by modifying the console and performing operations that void the warranty. The patch can however be installed via Yuzu on the emulated version. Anyone wishing to reward the author for so much work can donate something via Paypal (you can find the link on his Facebook page). Esposito specified that there is no obligation to donate to download the translation, so don't feel obligated. However, if you appreciate it, you can also send him a coffee.