Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia, sips his drink before the opening session of the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali. (Archive) © Dita Alangkara/dpa

Sergei Lavrov reveals Vladimir Putin’s true goals in the Ukraine war. Russia’s foreign minister clashes with Annalena Baerbock. And can’t swear off vodka or cigarettes. A portrait.

Munich/Moscow – vodka for lunch. Sounds tough, but in political Moscow it’s practically a must. The news magazine wrote as early as 2005 star: “It’s easier to govern a drunk people.” State vodka factories are “strategic objects in Russia. Just like military airports or missile launch pads”. Apparently it’s not an individual opinion.

Sergei Lavrov: Vodka lover is Vladimir Putin’s tough guy

In 2015, the British academic publisher Oxford University Press published a standard work on the subject. The title: “Vodka Politics. Alcohol, rule and the secret history of the Russian state.” One thesis: vodka was always a proven instrument of Russian rule in times of war and crisis. Sergei Lavrov is said to be one of the vodka lovers in President Vladimir Putin’s Moscow circle of power. The eternal foreign minister who has been in office for 18 years.

Bringing bad news, Lavrov confirmed Putin’s true goals in Ukraine on July 24, 2022 during a state visit to Cairo. “We will definitely help the Ukrainian people to get rid of the absolutely anti-people and anti-history regime,” he said. The Russian and Ukrainian people would henceforth live together. But who is the man making threats almost casually? Resume, Daughter, Wife, Habits – Merkur.de explains the Russian foreign minister.

Sergei Lavrov: Moscow’s eloquent foreign politician – by Vladimir Putin’s grace

Lavrov, the articulate foreign politician: He completed a degree in international relations, which is why he studied English and French in depth. In 1972, at the age of 22, he began working for the Soviet Embassy in Sri Lanka, which is why he learned Sinhala. After several years in the Soviet Foreign Ministry (since 1976), Lavrov was sent to the Permanent Mission of the Soviet Union to the United Nations (UN) in New York in 1981 for seven years. In 1992, with the collapse of the Soviet Union, he became Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation. After ten years as Russia’s permanent representative at the UN, he returned in 2004 as foreign minister under Putin.

Characteristics of Sergei Lavrov: place of birth, birthday, height, wife and children

Surname: Sergei Viktorovich Lavrov Birthday: 03/21/1950 Place of birth: Moscow Wife: Maria Lavrova Daughter: Ekaterina Lavrova (*1982) Size: 1.88 meters

Sergei Lavrov: His partner’s daughter is considered an Instagram influencer in London

Lavrov, the closed family man: Little is known about the family of the man who was born on March 21, 1950 in Moscow. The 1.88 meter tall politician with broad shoulders is married to Maria Lavrowa. According to reports, he has a daughter with her named Maria and by her two grandchildren. This has never been officially confirmed, and Lavrov keeps his family almost a secret. This also applies to his alleged unofficial partner Svetlana Polyakova (*1970). Their daughter Polina Kowalewa ended up on Britain’s sanctions list after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. A luxury apartment belonging to the woman in her mid-twenties (*1996) was confiscated in the Kensington district, which, according to RTL, is said to be worth more than five million euros. It is not known whether Kowalea, who is therefore an Instagram influencer, is his illegitimate daughter or whether she comes from a previous relationship with Poljakowa. According to RTL, activist Maria Pevchich said: “Kovaleva’s only source of income is her unemployed mother, who happens to be Lavrov’s unofficial wife. Her apartment is a textbook example of inexplicable wealth.”

Sergei Lavrov: Vodka and smoking are his vices

Lavrov, the chain-smoking vodka drinker: He is not only known as a chain smoker. It is not uncommon for him to conduct political talks over a glass or two of vodka. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (The Greens) reported on this mirror about an offer of vodka from Lavrov that she turned down. Specifically: On January 18, Baerbock met with him in Moscow for talks. After the lunch starter, Lavrov offered her a vodka, the news magazine writes, but Baerbock refused. Lavrov urged her to pick up the glass. But again the North Germans refused.

Sergei Lavrov: Problems with female politicians like Angela Merkel and Annalena Baerbock?

Lavrov, who can’t with Baerbock: Speaking of Baerbock. His German colleague is probably not one of his favorite people to talk to. Because he can’t handle strong opinionated women? When he offered her the vodka, she is said to have replied: “If drinking vodka at noon is an endurance test…. I gave birth to two children.” That’s not all. In July, Baerbock told that Editorial Network Germany (RND)that before negotiations with Lavrov she was preparing “intensively” for “little tricks” so as not to “let herself be led on the ice”. Baerbock: “Part of the talks with Russia is a kind of game where it’s about showing off the others.” At the G20 summit in Bali, Lavrov is said to have left the room just before Baerbock’s speech. And apparently he didn’t get along with ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) either. When Merkel accused Moscow of suspected hacker attacks, he disparagingly described her allegations as “a very fresh example from the highly likely category”.

Sergei Lavrov: The closest confidante of Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin

Lavrov, the eternal servant of Putin: Lavrov is always one thing – a loyal servant of the head of the Kremlin, Putin. Whatever he’s up to, he’s in. And so the foreign minister became entangled in increasingly flimsy allegations. Former Interior Minister Gerhart Baum (FDP, 1978 – 1982) said on RTL in March that Lavrov had been “a notorious liar for decades”. The publicist Karl Schlögel accuses him of having “dropped all inhibitions”. His confused performances culminated in him claiming, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Jew, that “the most fervent anti-Semites are usually Jews.” As of summer 2022, according to research by ARD and ZDF, he is currently supposed to be doing one thing for Putin: win as many African states as possible for Russia and denounce western states such as the former colonial power France there. Last but not least, half of all Russian arms exports go to Africa.

