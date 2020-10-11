A controlled fission chain reaction has been successfully launched in the reactor of the first power unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant (BelNPP), the agency reports on October 11 BelTA…

“In accordance with the BelNPP construction schedule, a chain reaction has been successfully launched at the first power unit, the reactor plant has been brought to the minimum controlled power level,” the press service of the Belarusian Energy Ministry said.

In the near future, it is planned to conduct a set of studies at the first power unit in order to confirm the safety of the entire nuclear-physical control system and nuclear safety of the reactor facility. After that, the first power unit will be launched and connected to the country’s power system.

The first unit of the Belarusian NPP was launched on August 7, and on the same day, loading of nuclear fuel began on it. The second block, according to Alexander Lokshin, First Deputy General Director for Operational Management of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, is planned to be commissioned in mid-2022. The commissioning of an NPP unit means the beginning of the power supply by the plant.

The Belarusian NPP with two VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2,400 MW is being built at the expense of the RF state loan in the amount of up to $ 10 billion under the Russian NPP-2006 project near Ostrovets, Grodno region.

BelNPP will consist of two 1200 MW power units each. The general contractor is Atomstroyexport Corporation (part of Rosatom). In Belarus, it was announced that the power plant will be launched on November 7, and the commissioning of the first power unit is scheduled for early 2021.