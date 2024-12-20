This December 19, Chain reaction and Ion Aramendi celebrated in style the two years of broadcast of the contest on Telecinco.

Still hungover from the farewell of Los Mozos de Arousa, its historic participants, The presenter from San Sebastián continues to receive teams of contestants who seek to make history, as the Galicians did.

This Thursday, The champion team was El Cónclave de Huelvamade up of three childhood friends -Ezequiel, Juanbar and Inés-, who defeated Las Chicas d’orxata, who have become part of the more than 1,500 contestants who have passed through the set of the program.

Ion Aramendi, from ‘Chain Reaction’. MEDIASET

In these two years, those participants They have been part of more than 3,000 games framed in the different sections and tests of the format: Chained words, The Funnel, The Minichain, The center of the chain, One leads to the other, Winning complicity and The last chain.





Besides, They have solved more than 1,500 chains of words and more than 35,000 different associations, in addition to 10,000 words played in one of its most emblematic and definitive challenges: Winning complicity.

The space produced by Mediaset España in collaboration with Bulldog TV, has awarded more than 3 million euros in prizes to its participantshighlighting the more than 2.6 that Los Mozos de Arousa took.