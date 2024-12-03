Chain of commitments

A media outlet releases the hoax, let’s say El Mundo – it is neither fiction nor improbable, there is a track record -, another media outlet or program gives credit and picks it up, El Hormiguero, a post, and a union puts it into circulation before the courts; then, coincidentally, a chamber judge appears and we have a case.

Others are added, amplified and diminished according to unwritten interest, there is room for programs and gatherings and even for appearances. A blind chain of loyalty, although later that trust of those who form the chain is defrauded by the truth. But it doesn’t matter, they go for it, even if it is very crude and, fundamentally, they go because it is part of the commitment. If the chain breaks due to someone who is absent-minded, the red code may even come into operation. They are not allowed alone.