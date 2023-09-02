1958-2023With the popular Amsterdam teacher Chain-Fa Chang (65), children could vent and talk about their problems. ‘Meester Fa’, former youth worker, passed away last month in his beloved Italy. His youngest son, who suffers from psychological problems, is suspected of stabbing his father to death.
Hanneloe’s Pen
