D.he fixed term for the majority of the academic staff at German universities and non-university research institutions has become a widely criticized, but ultimately largely accepted normality. Research in the sociology of science identified the increasing share of third-party funding from universities as the most important reason. Temporary project research and correspondingly limited qualification positions seem to go hand in hand. That is true, but it does not explain why even after the departure of the doctoral students, almost eighty percent of the academic staff at universities are on fixed-term contracts. Nor does it explain that, according to the Federal Report on Young Scientists, the time limit for basic funding for universities was 75 percent as early as 2014.

That makes it obvious to examine the motives of those responsible in the scientific institutions. In 2017, the Stifterverband asked the executive committees and rectorates of German universities whether they did not consider a reduction in the fixed-term share to be desirable: Yes, that was the answer, but only by 5.5 percent. So you don’t really want to change anything, because the immense imbalance between temporary and permanent positions corresponds to your own organizational interests. At least that is the thesis of contemporary historian Ariane Leendertz, who has now completed a study on the implementation of the time limit in the Max Planck Society (MPG) (MPIfG Discussion Paper 20/15). Because the MPG allowed her to inspect their files, which were normally inaccessible for thirty years, Leendertz was able to trace how the limitation of the scientific staff of the MPG became the norm. The mighty presidents of the MPG, so the conclusion, wanted it that way and enforced the fixed-term policy with all their might against internal resistance. Whereas the MPG’s share of fixed-term contracts was only sixteen percent in 1976, it rose in parallel to the universities to currently more than seventy percent.