You have collisions and you have collisions. This one is very bizarre. A gigantic accident has occurred in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou in Henan province. Or rather, 200 little accidents.

There was local fog on the Zhengxin Huanghe bridge. The fog came as a surprise to motorists driving on the highway. Such a big surprise that the first accidents soon became a fact. It was the start of a snowball effect.

Almost every motorist who drove onto the bridge ended up in the fog and was confronted with a stationary car that suddenly appeared. It was one collision after another. In total, more than 200 vehicles were involved in this incredible incident.

Motorists waiting for the emergency services filmed along the road how approaching cars ended up in the fog and clapped on the stationary vehicles. It looks like a scene from a disaster movie.

11 fire trucks and dozens of emergency workers were involved in getting the cars out and caring for the injured. At least one person died in the accident in China.

Video credit: Reuters

