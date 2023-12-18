Maxi accident on the Grande Raccordo Anulare in Rome: one dead and two injured. Six vehicles were involved in the accident – the causes of which are still being ascertained – (a heavy vehicle, three vans and two cars). Traffic blocked along the external roadway of the Gra, at km 62.900, between the Pisana and Magliana exits.

The Anas teams, the Fire Brigade, the 118 and the Police Force are present on site to investigate the dynamics, manage the event and restore traffic in the shortest time possible.