Yuzvendra Chahal, who played a key role in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) victory, said after the match that the game was overturned by the advice of captain Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers in the 16th over. Actually, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), chasing a target of 164 runs in this match, was in a strong position by scoring 121 runs after losing 2 wickets in 15 overs. But in the very next over, Yuzvendra Chahal overturned the match with 2 consecutive wickets.

Chahal took 3 crucial wickets for 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs and gave RCB the victory in the very first match of the season. This leg spinner was adjudged Man of the Match for his superb performance. After the match, Chahal said, ‘When I bowled my first over, I realized that I have to bowl stump to stump and have confidence myself. In the match, he was batting brilliantly and I was throwing tempting balls out of his reach, which helped to build pressure.

He said, “When I was bowling Pandey, I was feeding him out of the off stump with fielding, but soon I decided that feeding the stumps would be right because it would not be easy for him to hit on the leg side.”

Virat starts with RCB win, defeats Hyderabad by 10 runs, Chahal kicks off

Chahal said, ‘In Bairstow’s turn I kept the ball outside the leg stump at full length, which made it difficult for them to target at the leg size as the ball was spinning away from them. When Vijay came on the batting, Virat and AB (de Villiers) told me that throwing googly and it succeeded. I had already put some mud on my hand so that the ball did not slip due to dew.