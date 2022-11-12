,,Everyone is happy because a direct competitor (Ajax, ed.) loses points. That draw is a boost. Then you also have to show that on the field and accelerate. We certainly failed to do that in the first half,” concluded captain Luuk de Jong at ESPN. ,,We were very sloppy, didn’t really get to our own game because we lost the ball too quickly and lost second balls.”

Xavi Simons was disappointed with his face. ,,We weren’t ourselves. Nobody expected this to be honest. This blow comes hard,” said the World Cup-goer at ESPN. Cody Gakpo also didn’t think it was good enough. “We just weren’t sharp enough. This is an incident.”