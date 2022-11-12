PSV has already lost the lead after one round, because the leader did not win the top match against AZ: 0-1. As a result, it did not benefit from the misstep that Ajax committed, which led to chagrin in Eindhoven. “We weren’t ourselves.”
,,Everyone is happy because a direct competitor (Ajax, ed.) loses points. That draw is a boost. Then you also have to show that on the field and accelerate. We certainly failed to do that in the first half,” concluded captain Luuk de Jong at ESPN. ,,We were very sloppy, didn’t really get to our own game because we lost the ball too quickly and lost second balls.”
Xavi Simons was disappointed with his face. ,,We weren’t ourselves. Nobody expected this to be honest. This blow comes hard,” said the World Cup-goer at ESPN. Cody Gakpo also didn’t think it was good enough. “We just weren’t sharp enough. This is an incident.”
A goal by Vangelis Pavlidis after a mistake by Joey Veerman made AZ 0-1. “Such a mistake can happen, but you are then behind the facts,” said Gakpo. After the break, PSV chased the equalizer, which did not want to fall. Gakpo did score, but his goal was canceled due to offside. “I already thought: this is going to be kiele, kiele. Unfortunately.”
Luuk de Jong: ,,Unfortunately, it was not to be. AZ also did well. It’s nice that it’s exciting now, but I would have preferred three points and been at the top.” Head coach Ruud van Nistelrooij found at ESPN that a large part of the players did not reach his level. “It just wasn’t right. It really wasn’t in the will of the players, but it’s a bad performance.”
He was not dissatisfied with the first half of the season. ,,If we had won this game, we would have done a fantastic job. Now we take a break to start preparing again on December 5th. I just wished the boys going to the World Cup good luck.”
