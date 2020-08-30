The official Twitter account says that the tweet about the death of American actor Chadwick Boseman has become the most popular in the history of the microblogging service.
To date, the tweet has received over 6.7 million likes, as well as over three million retweets and comments.
“A tribute worthy of a king,” reads a Twitter post. The post is accompanied by the hashtag #WakandaForever.
Chadwick is best known for his role as Black Panther in the MCU. He died on 28 August from intestinal cancer, which he had struggled with somewhat. Until the death of the 43-year-old actor, his diagnosis was not publicly announced.
