American actor Chadwick Boseman has died of colon cancer, as reported by his publicist Nicki Fioravante on his social networks and confirmed to the agency France Presse. Boseman, 42, was the lead in the superhero movie Black panther. “It was an honor for his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black panther”The statement read. Boseman passed away at home with his family in Los Angeles.

“Chadwick was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016 and has struggled with it for the past four years as he progressed to stage four,” the statement reported. Boseman also participated in the films Marshall, Give 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Boseman portrayed Jackie Robinson, the first black baseball player to play in the Major Leagues, in 42 and soul singer James Brown in Get on up. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences called Boseman’s death “an immeasurable loss.”

The African American community celebrated the symbolism of Black panther, a theatrical version of the Marvel comic released in the United States in 2018. Black panther It first saw the light of day in 1966, months before the black nationalist organization of the same name. Its authors were Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, two whites who had created, in 1963, a group of mutants, the X-Men, victims of hatred and discrimination. Influenced by the effervescence of those rebellious years, in number 52 of The Fantastic Four they dared to present a black superhero. The success was immediate and since then concomitant figures have not stopped emerging.

Black Panther, As a film, it surpassed the barrier of $ 700 million to become the third highest grossing film in history in the US Ryan Coogler’s film has also become a cultural phenomenon, including an almost entirely black cast.

Bosmean played this superhero in several films from the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe: Captain America: Civil War (2016), Black panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), the film that broke box office records.