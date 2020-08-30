At 43, he had not yet had time to have his star on Hollywood Boulevard (Los Angeles). The news of Chadwick Boseman’s death chilled a whole generation of fans. “He made us very proud, all the roles he had chosen were extraordinary”, details an American with a lot of emotion. While he wasn’t the first major African-American actor, he had played strong characters, from James Brown to a Supreme Court justice to baseball legend Jackie Robinson. He embodied symbols of America and had marked a turning point with Black Panther. The first black superhero film where he is the wise king of a secret African country and more advanced than the rest of the planet.

On a famous hidden-camera show in the United States, you could see what he represented to many Americans. “I would like to say thank you for doing Black Panther. For my family and for me, in a really complicated time”, cried a trapped person. Before the actor appears in front of him. Emotion sequence. In recent years, the actor had hidden his illness despite operations and chemotherapy. He had visited children with cancer, arousing admiration until the end.