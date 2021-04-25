M.ahamat Idriss Déby is 37 years old, a four-star general, and has just taken over the leadership of Chad after violent circumstances. History in the Central African country seems to be repeating itself. Déby’s father, Idriss Déby, was almost as old and also militarily hardened when he came to power in 1990. Last week, as the incumbent president, he fell in the fight against rebels on the battlefield, according to official reports.

The quick assumption of office, which the opposition has scourged as a “coup” and “monarchical”, does not mean continuity either for the country or for the Africa policy of Western governments. The dead Déby has been their most important ally in fighting unrest and terror in the Sahel region. The sudden death of the president, who has ruled for 31 years, means even greater instability. The huge Central African state has been shaken by civil wars and conflicts since it gained independence sixty years ago.

Ruled with an iron hand

Idriss Déby had ruled the country with an iron hand. Countless critics, opposition politicians and journalists were imprisoned or driven into exile during his tenure. Critics accused him of being just as uninterested in human rights and democracy as he was in the welfare of the population. In rankings of development indicators such as education, health or life expectancy, Chad is far behind. According to the World Bank, a fifth of Chadian children do not live to be five years old. Déby also received criticism for how he used the country’s rich oil reserves. The proceeds went almost exclusively to an elite and the military.

But the Chadian armed forces are known as an intrepid force that ventures into the most dangerous regions. It is by far the best equipped in the region. Déby’s turbulent men once defeated the fighters of Libya’s Muammar al-Gaddafi in a desert battle, and went to the field against Boko-Haram in Nigeria and Al-Qaida in Mali. With Déby, western countries have found someone who “does the dirty work for them,” said opposition politician and two-time presidential candidate Saleh Kebzabo a few years ago. “Then close your eyes.”

The French military operation Barkhane, which has been fighting Islamist terror in the five countries of the Sahel region – Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger – since 2014, has its headquarters in the capital N’Djamena. The country is also strategically located, surrounded by Libya in the north, Sudan in the east, the Central African Republic in the south and Cameroon in the west, the northern part of Nigeria and Niger.

There is much speculation about whether Déby was actually killed by rebels. The president, who was the first to receive the military rank of field marshal, had already joined soldiers on the battlefield earlier, for example against Boko Haram last year. He was considered an excellent fighter and strategist. It was therefore not unusual for him to rush to the front to visit the troops shortly after his re-election as president was announced, instead of first giving a victory speech to his supporters.