Chadians approved by 86 percent of the votes the draft new constitution presented by the military junta, which has been in power for two and a half years, according to the Electoral Commission, based on preliminary official results.

The Election Commission announced that the participation rate in the December 17 referendum reached 63.75 percent.

“Chadians voted for a highly decentralized unitary state by 86 percent. However, we must also listen to the 14 percent of Chadians who voted no,” said the spokesman for the coalition supporting the new constitution.

The Supreme Court will announce the final results on December 28.

This referendum represents a major step towards the return of civilians to power, which was promised by the military junta and postponed until the end of 2024.