The rebel group that killed President Idriss Déby was willing to accept a ceasefire. A proposal that comes after constant bombardments by the Armed Forces, which have the support of French President Emmanuel Macron. Within the country, the military junta and the opposition negotiate a way out of the political crisis, with pressure to form a civilian government.

The rebel group Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) offered a ceasefire to the Central African country’s Army. In recent days, the armed command has been at the center of international information, having killed, on April 20, President Idriss Déby, when he was at the front. Achieved the objective, they want to negotiate.

“We are not at war, we have taken up arms because of the undemocratic attitude of Idriss Déby, who confiscated power for 31 years and rejected any democratic change. Now that he is dead, we must sit around the table and talk to silence the disputes, “the spokesman for the insurgent group, Kingabé Ogouzeimi Tapol, assured EFE this Sunday.

The FACT entered Chad from Libya on April 11. For their actions, which came close to 200 kilometers from the capital N’Djamena, they had the support of another rebel group – the Military Command Council for the Salvation of the Republic (CCMSR).

However, what happened after Déby’s death was not a democratic transition, but the creation of the Transitional Military Council, chaired by the son of the deceased, General Mahamat Idriss Déby, who is President of the Republic, Head of State and Supreme Chief of the Army.

Given this, the rebels, like the opposition, have criticized the succession, assuring that “Chad is not a monarchy (…) there cannot be a dynastic transmission of power in our country.”

Image of Maitre Max Loalngar, a human rights activist, calls for a civil government, at a press conference in the capital, N’Djamena. © Issouf Sanogo / AFP

Ceasefire, the only way out for the rebels

Analysts see the willingness of the rebels to sit down to negotiate, as the only alternative they have, after the Army has been harshly punishing the insurgency. In fact, the Chadian Armed Forces claimed on Saturday that they had “annihilated” the rebels.

In this sense, General Azem Bermandoa Agoun told EFE: “There will not be a ceasefire (…) no terrorist or rebel will be based in Chadian territory.”

But the rebels not only have opposition from the Army, but also from the international community. French President Emmanuel Macron was present at President Déby’s funeral, in which he gave a speech: “France will never allow anyone to question (…) and threaten, neither today nor tomorrow, the stability and integrity of Chad “.

For Remadji Hoynalthy, Lake Chad researcher for the Dakar Institute of Security and Statistics, Macron’s words leave the rebels in a bad situation: “This means that if the rebels try to advance they will be bombarded by French planes. no choice but to propose a ceasefire. “

The international community pushes for a civilian government

French President Emmanuel Macron participated in the funeral of the late President of Chad. © Christophe Petit Tesson / AFP

Idriss Déby had been president of Chad for 30 years, when in 1991 he overthrew, through a coup, the dictator Hissène Habré. His death was the same day he was chosen the winner of the April 11 elections, which were to allow him to start a sixth term. The death shocked the country.

Chad is an important country for the West in the fight against radical Islamism, so there are great interests in achieving stability soon. The Military Council is under pressure to form a transitional civilian government.

The African Union expressed “grave concern” over military control, while France insists on finding a civil-military solution. At the moment, Niger and Mauritania are participating as mediators, together with representatives of the United Nations.

The model that all parties like the most is a transition to the style of Mali which, last August, after a coup d’état, appointed a civilian president with a vice president of the Army, in a civic-military formula.

“Most of us are in favor of coexistence between the military, politicians and civil society,” said Mahamat Ahmat Alhabo, chairman of the opposition PLD party, adding: “Mali’s model is very inspiring.”

The Army intends to hold elections in 18 months. And, although they are open to negotiate, they assure that they have the last word. Thus spoke the military spokesman, Azem Bemendao Aguna: “The Army will solve all the great challenges and organize free and transparent elections.”

France 24 with Reuters and EFE