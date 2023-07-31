And a Nigerian official had confirmed that Deby was working on mediation to release Bazoum and return him to his post, following an emergency summit of the economic group “ECOWAS” in Nigeria that he was invited to and attended by the Chadian president..

During the emergency summit, ECOWAS leaders called for the full restoration of constitutional order, threatening to take retaliatory measures if that did not happen..

“These measures may include the use of force,” said the final summit statement, adding that defense officials “will meet immediately for this purpose.”“.

For his part, the spokesman for the Chadian government, Aziz Mohamed Saleh, said that France is working with ECOWAS, but the Chadian president confirmed that he does not have any special mandate from the Economic Community of West African States..



And he had warned the special adviser to the isolated president of Niger of possible military intervention in his country, if the military who led the coup rejected the African initiative to solve the crisis..

In an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Antinkar Al-Hassan, the Nigerien President’s Adviser, said that when ECOWAS countries threaten to use force against Niger, they “are not joking.”“.

Al-Hassan said, “We do not hope that the initiatives to resolve the crisis will lead to failure. If the initiatives fail, then this means that ECOWAS is not joking. When it says that it may intervene militarily, does this serve the interest of Niger? It is the interest of the people that must prevail.”“.

He stressed, “If the negotiation initiatives are doomed to failure, the alternative will be military intervention, and the Nigerians will face problems. We will be under siege and denied travel. The situation will be bad.”“.

He continued, “Even if these military (coup leaders) are ready to die for Niger, Muhammad Bazoum is also ready, so they must accept negotiation. This is the only solution.”