What do you do with a woman who traveled to Syria to join IS, but at the same time has little awareness of the world around her due to her psychological problems? Judgment, says Justice. Especially helping, says her lawyer.

Chadia B. (34) from Amsterdam ‘has an IQ of between 50 and 70’. She is a psychiatric patient with a history of psychoses. She has shrapnel in her side. And she has an amputated foot. She was provisionally removed when she was injured in an airstrike on a car in Syria.

There are thousands of sad stories about the civil war in Syria. Chadia’s story is all in one: perpetrator and victim. Perpetrator because she joined, on two occasions, one of the most bloodthirsty terrorist groups in the world. And victim: of themselves, of failing institutions, of IS and of war violence.

Chadia is one of twelve women who were brought back by the Netherlands from a detention camp in Syria in November. Her trial started on Wednesday morning with a pro forma hearing in the court in Rotterdam. Chadia was not there, she remained in her cell in the terrorism department of the prison in Zwolle.

You can make two stories about the Amsterdamse. A story about a woman who came into contact with the police and youth services at an early age, who radicalises and traveled to Syria in 2013 and 2014 and married a Tunisian IS fighter there. She also stayed with IS until the very end, until the very last battle with the allied troops at Baghouz.

Sorry Amsterdam

But there is also that other story. Of the psychiatric patient who, as such patients often do, does not take her medication and then becomes frightened, turns to faith, travels to Syria and returns soon. Her family takes her passport away, but the city of Amsterdam (which will apologize years later) gives her an ID card, allowing Chadia to travel to Syria again.

The story of the woman in Syria who is soon rejected by her husband, a Tunisian IS fighter, who cannot deal with her problems. Chadia ends up in a women's house and asks if she can leave the caliphate. IS refuses and Chadia will have to stay until the end. When she ends up in a detention camp in northern Syria in 2019, she has been lying on a mattress for years, with her amputated foot in a bandage. Foreign women throw stones at her, seeing 'the sister as bewitched' by her psychic delusions.



Quote

Hi mom, can you come and get me? Chadia B. in a note to her mother

She writes a note to her mother: “Hi mom. How are you? I am now in refugee camp. I was slightly injured by an airstrike on my foot (..) Can you come?’, it says. It is texted to her mother by another Dutch IS woman.

It also shows how far Chadia is from reality. “She has a low IQ, a lot is beyond her head, conversations with her are difficult,” says her lawyer Inge Saey. She also knows that the Amsterdam woman is still anxious and can barely stand upright due to her amputated foot. goes through her cell on all fours, because a wheelchair does not fit in. A prosthesis for her foot is not possible now, because of the way of amputating. Sitting down hurts every time because of shrapnel still in her body.

No screeching tires

That is why Saey wants Chadia to be released for the time being, pending the substantive treatment of her case, so that she can be better helped in the meantime than in prison. The OM does not want that. The judiciary considers the care provided in the prison to be adequate and is concerned about the risk of recidivism. “Chadia will really not drive back to Syria with screeching tires, but recidivism in terrorism cases is about more than that,” said the public prosecutor. But the OM also sees that this is a complicated case. that she has problems and that her sense of reality is not always top notch, as is apparent from her interrogations.”

Despite that, Justice is prosecuting the Amsterdam woman for membership of a terrorist organization: IS. A crime for which about ten women have already been convicted in recent years, the maximum sentence was 4.5 years in prison.

The court denied Chadia and her lawyer’s request. The Amsterdam resident will remain detained for the time being, at least until the next session in three months.

On Tuesday, six other Dutch IS women came to court. They are accused of slavery and plunder, among other things. The Public Prosecution Service also reported that it had found new evidence on an ‘IS data carrier’.

