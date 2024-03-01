The prosecutor confirmed on Thursday the death of Yaya Dillo Djerou, an opponent murdered by security forces during an assault on his party headquarters. Cousin of transitional president Mahamat Idriss Déby, this former rebel turned opposition figure was considered Déby's main rival ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

The news had the effect of an earthquake on Chad's political landscape. The opponent Yaya Dillo Djerou He was murdered on Wednesday, February 28, by security forces during an operation at his party headquarters.

According to the Government, the president of the PSF (Socialist Party without Borders) “did not want to surrender and shot at the police” during the police operation.

The authorities accuse Yaya Dillo Djerou of having carried out a fatal attack against the intelligence services the day before, an attack that he formally denied, and of having planned another attack against the president of the National Assembly a week earlier.

His supporters denounce that it is a political assassination on the eve of the presidential elections.

France 24 traces the career of this former rebel leader, who joined the government of President Idriss Déby before becoming one of the regime's most virulent critics.

From rebellion to Government

The tragic conflict between Yaya Dillo Djerou and the Chadian regime is both a political and family matter. Nephew of the late Chadian leader Idriss Débycomes from the same community, the Zaghawa, who live in northeastern Chad and western Sudan.

He first became known as a rebel leader, at the head of Basis for Change, Unity and Democracy (Scud) created in 2005, a group of deserters from the Chadian armed forces and government who took up arms against the Idriss Déby regime.

In 2008, Yaya Dillo Djerou abandoned the rebellion and joined the Government under an agreement with the regime. He successively held the positions of Secretary of State, Minister of Mines and Energy and presidential advisor. From 2018 to 2020 he was representative of Chad in the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC).

Open conflict with Déby's side

In 2020, his relationship with the Government suddenly became stormy. In a video posted on social media that has gone viral, Yaya Dillo Djerou accuses the first lady, Hinda Déby Itno, of conflict of interest, through her 'Big Heart' foundation.

According to him, this structure was invading the prerogatives of several ministries, especially in the health sector, and asked that it be removed from the management of the Covid-19 pandemic that affected the country.

The wife of the head of state filed a complaint against Yaya Dillo Djerou for “defamation and insults.” He was subsequently suspended by Cemac for “lack of neutrality and violation of the right of reserve”, and subsequently dismissed.

On February 28, 2021, the Chadian armed forces arrived at his home. The attempted arrest, following his refusal to respond to summonses to appear in court, according to authorities, turned into a bloodbath.

His mother, son and several of his supporters were shot dead. Hidden by his family, Yaya Dillo Djerou denounced an assassination attempt by the head of state to the media. The Government affirms that the forces of order limited themselves to defending themselves after “receiving shots”, which caused several deaths among their ranks.

This outbreak of violence one month before the presidential elections has caused a great stir in Chad. Several candidates withdrew and called for a boycott. However, the April 11, 2021 elections were held.

Threat to the new regime

After the sudden death of Idriss Déby, killed at the front, according to the junta, just when he was about to begin his sixth term, his son Mahamat Idriss Déby assumed power. Exiled in Belgium since the tragic events of February 2021, Yaya Dillo returned to his country.

“An agreement was reached within the family with the payment of the 'diya', the price of blood for the dead,” explains a Chadian expert contacted by France 24, on condition of anonymity. “This is how conflicts between clans in the north are resolved to avoid the risk of revenge,” he added.

As head of the Socialist Party without Borders, Yaya Dillo Djerou then dedicated himself to unifying opposition forces under the banner of the Federation of the Credible Opposition (FOC), launched in February 2023.

In recent weeks, tension between the opposition leader and the regime had risen a notch after Saleh Déby, brother of the late president and uncle of Mahamat Idriss Déby, joined his party in January. Saleh Déby was detained on Wednesday by security forces during the deadly raid that claimed the life of Yaya Dillo Djerou.

“Saleh Déby's accession to the Government posed a real threat to the rulers: he is an important figure in the clan, he has considerable resources and had committed to financing the PSF on the eve of the presidential elections,” says the expert.

“Since the arrival of the opposition Succès Masra to the Government, Yaya Dillo Djerou is the only real opponent of the regime. In addition to the popular credibility that he enjoyed, he had access to the Army and was admired for his physical courage, very important in Chad,” he highlighted. .

The violent death of Yaya Dillo Djerou occurs a few days before the start of the presentation of candidates for the presidential elections on May 6. Mahamat Idriss Déby, who had pledged to return power to civilians at the end of the transition period, was nominated by his party in January. He has not yet officially announced his participation in the elections.

*Adapted from its original in French