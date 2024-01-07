Chad Stahelski, director of 'John Wick', spoke in an interview for an American program about the return and the new vision of his character in entertainment. He also expressed his fanaticism for 'Star Wars' and his statements generated expectations among fans, since it would be strange to see Master Yoda as a serial killer or using weapons to fight against dark forces.

Chad Stahelski took the opportunity to send a message and a direct offer to disney for the future of 'Star Wars'. We invite you to read this note, which will detail part of these interesting statements from the director of 'John Wick'.

Does Chad Stahelski want to direct 'Star Wars'?

Chad Stahelski He expressed his desire to direct a 'Star Wars' movie. Likewise, the director of 'John Wick' commented that he grew up watching the story of the young Jedi, so if Disney called him to work together, he would already have a couple of shots ready.

“I'm a 'Star Wars' fan, the first movie changed my life. Maybe one day there. Disney, if you're listening, tell me in a couple of years and I'll have a couple of 'Star Wars' shots,” he said. .

Is Chad Stahelski in 'Star Wars' your next project?

For now, Chad Stahelski He mentioned being focused on his production with 'John Wick' and bringing it to streaming platforms as a series. In addition, Stahelski maintained that this work was delayed by the actors' strike that occurred in Hollywood last year.

“We are currently trying to develop a 'John Wick' TV series and Lionsgate has been very gracious in supporting us. We started to get into the nitty-gritty when all the strikes happened. Hopefully, maybe in this TV series we can get some of the people we love back,” he commented.

'John Wick' director reveals that Keanu Reeves wants to kill his character. Photo: YouTube screenshot

