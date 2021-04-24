This Friday, Chadians paid a final tribute to the late President Idriss Déby, who died at the age of 68 from injuries suffered at the front against a group of rebels. Among the attendees was the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

The military junta headed by the son of the late Idriss Déby paid a final tribute to the one who ruled Chad for 30 years. Among the guests were several heads of state, including the French president, Emmanuel Macron.

Idriss Déby’s coffin was mounted on the bed of a truck, draped with the Chadian national flag and surrounded by soldiers of the presidential guard who carried it to the Plaza de la Nación, in N’Djamena, the capital.

Mahamat Idriss Déby, son of the former president and the country’s new leader, arrived at the ceremony dressed in a military uniform and surrounded by a security group.

Before the start of the ceremony, Macron, as well as the heads of state of the countries that are part of the G5 Sahel (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger) met with the new Chadian president to discuss the transition that will take place. is producing in the country.

The transition that is going to get into a place au Chad is for a moment of unity, for the people of Chad and for the stability of the region. The G5 Sahel is mobilized on the cottages of Chad and the people of Chadien peut compter sur l’amitie unavoidable de la France. – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 23, 2021



The nations that are part of this group are currently mobilizing together with Chad to support the civil-military transition process for the stability of the region, where they constantly suffer threats from jihadist groups.

Macron assured that France will not allow anyone to threaten the stability of Chad, reflecting his concern about the fight against jihadist groups in the Sahel region.

Idriss Déby died last Monday at the age of 68, due to the seriousness of the injuries left by the attacks against a group of Chadian rebels, led by dissident soldiers who are not linked to the Islamists, according to the Chadian authorities, cited by Reuters.

Although Mahamat Idriss Déby has full powers at the moment, he promised new “free and democratic” presidential elections within 18 months. But, for many opponents who have always been repressed by the Idriss Déby government, this seizure of power is nothing more than an “institutional coup”.

An Elysee source, quoted by Reuters, said France and countries in the region were pushing for a mixed civil-military transitional government in Chad. For his part, the leader of the Chadian opposition, Succes Masra, supported that approach and called for an interim civilian president with a vice president appointed by the military.

With Reuters and AFP