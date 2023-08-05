Chad is not going to carry out military intervention in the situation in neighboring Niger. This was announced on August 4 by Defense Minister Daoud Yaya Brahim.

He noted that the people of Niger should assess the seriousness of the situation and make their own decision.

“Chad will never intervene (in the situation in Niger. – Ed.) by military means,” Brahim quotes the publication Tchadinfos.

According to him, the situation in Niger must be resolved through dialogue.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that the military commands of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had developed a plan for a possible intervention by Niger.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that it is unlikely that the intervention of extra-regional forces will be able to change the situation in Niger for the better.

On the eve of the ousted President of Niger, Mohamed Bazum, appealed to Washington and the world community with a request to help restore constitutional order in the country.

At the same time, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, said that the United States was in favor of diplomacy to resolve the conflict situation in Niger, and not for the use of force against the rebels in this African country.

On August 2, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in a conversation with Niger’s President Mohamed Bazum, noted that Washington is committed to restoring a democratically elected government in the republic.

On July 26, the Presidential Guard organized a mutiny in Niger. The military tried to block the head of state in his residence in Niamey. The next day they announced that Bazum had been deposed. The rebels imposed a curfew and blocked the roads leading to the national television buildings. On the same day, the work of all institutions of the republic was suspended.