The opening of the Chadian Consulate General in Dakhla comes as a confirmation and activation of the decision of the Republic of Chad, which it informed the Moroccan authorities of on September 7, 2022, to open a consulate general in Dakhla in the Moroccan Sahara.

The two countries also issued a joint statement in Dakhla following the meeting between Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, Chadians Abroad and International Cooperation, Government Spokesman, Abderrahmane Ghlamallah, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Residing Abroad, Nasser Bourita.

The joint statement “reiterated Chad’s support for the autonomy plan under Moroccan sovereignty, presented by the Kingdom in 2007, as the only basis for a reliable and realistic solution to settle this regional conflict, and its praise for the efforts of the United Nations as an exclusive framework for reaching a realistic, practical and lasting solution to the conflict over the Sahara.”

During a press conference, Bourita welcomed this clear position, noting Chad’s decision to open a consulate general in Dakhla, on August 14, 2024, which coincides with the “anniversary of the recovery of the Oued Eddahab region.”

With the opening of this new Consulate General of the Republic of Chad, the number of consulates in the southern regions rises to 29, including 17 in Dakhla.