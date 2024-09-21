Saturday, September 21, 2024
Chad | More than 500 people have already died in the floods in Chad

September 21, 2024
Chad | More than 500 people have already died in the floods in Chad
According to UN estimates, the floods have affected the lives of around 1.7 million people in Chad.

in Central Africa More than 500 people have already died in Chad due to the floods that started in July, the UN said on Saturday.

According to a recent UN estimate, the floods have affected the lives of approximately 1.7 million people in the country. In addition, they have caused a lot of material destruction and more than 200,000 buildings have been destroyed.

The country’s Minister of Water and Energy Marcel’s Kanabe Passale warned on Saturday that severe flooding could be expected again in the coming days.

During the peak of the rainy season, other West and Central African countries, such as Cameroon and Nigeria, have suffered from floods in addition to Chad.

