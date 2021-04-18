Chad | In Chad, fighting is approaching the capital while the presidential election is running

The 30-year reign of an authoritarian president is coming to an end. The rebels began their attack a week ago.

In Chad In Africa, fighting between the military and rebel groups has intensified at the same time as the votes in the presidential election are being counted. The United States on Saturday ordered non-essential staff from its embassy in Chad to leave the country, and Britain also urged its citizens to leave Chad.

The Chadian army said on Saturday it “completely destroyed” the rebel forces.

“The adventure of mercenaries from Libya is over,” the communications minister said Cherif Mahamat Music said on Twitter.

There have been fears that the fighting will spread to the capital, N’Djamena. According to the U.S. State Department, armed groups have been seen advancing from the north of the country toward the south and the capital.

According to a reporter for the news agency AFP, there were four tanks and a number of soldiers stationed on N’Djamena’s northern entrance on Saturday night. Along the road also drove military equipment north.

Fighting between government forces and rebel weapon groups is quite common in Chad. The current attack began a week ago on Sunday, when the country had just voted in the presidential election. The FACT rebel group said it had captured several army garrisons in sub-Saharan Chad near the Libyan-Niger border.

The FACT rebel group holds its headquarters in Libya, where it has collaborated with the military commander in control of eastern Libya Khalifa Haftarin with.

Of the week the votes in the presidential election are still being counted. At this point, the vote count seems clear to the president Idriss Deby continue in power.

The results of the elections are not expected to be announced until next weekend. Opposition politicians called on citizens to boycott the election.

Deby has been president since 1990, and rules the country in an authoritarian way. With a population of 17 million, Chad is one of the poorest countries in the world, despite its vast oil reserves.

Former colonial host France has over the years supported Deby’s regime armedly in the fight against the rebels, as Deby is an ally of the West in the fight against jihadists in North and West Africa. In 2008, for example, in N’Djamena, the rebels reached the gates of the Presidential Palace, but with French support, the government was able to repel the attack.