N’Djamena (Union)
Chad’s electoral authorities have announced that the country will hold its first legislative elections since 2011 in December, eight months after the presidential elections that ended a three-year transitional period.
The head of the National Elections Management Commission, Ahmed Bachirit, said: “The upcoming elections are of great importance because they will allow the transitional phase to be turned once and for all.”
