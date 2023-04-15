The Chadian government said in a statement: “Chad appeals to the regional and international community, as well as all friendly countries, to give priority to the return of peace.”

It added that its 1,403-kilometer border with Sudan would remain closed until further notice.

Events are accelerating in Sudan, where clashes erupted on Saturday morning between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, amid conflicting reports about the reasons and places of control of each, while the international community as well as the civil forces in Sudan called for calm.