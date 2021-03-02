What happened at the home of Yaya Dillo Djerou, opposition candidate in the next presidential election, scheduled for next April? According to the entourage of the latter, the praetorian guard of Idriss Déby would have stormed the home of this nephew of the President of the Republic, who was in the opposition, causing deaths and injuries. For its part, the Chadian presidency ensures that the operation was carried out by the police forces, within the framework of two warrants to bring for “defamation and insults” against the wife of the Head of State. , after which five people were reportedly injured, including “Three soldiers”, according to a government source. An episode which illustrates the growing tension in Chad, a key country in the framework of the French strategy to fight “terrorism” in the Sahel, where popular demonstrations demand the departure of Idriss Déby, candidate for his own succession.

International hypocrisy

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres regretted “Recourse to violence”, urging the authorities to “Promote political dialogue” for an inclusive process, its spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said on Monday. The footage actually reveals the hypocrisy of this same international community, France in the lead. Turbulent but loyal ally of Paris, Idriss Déby has never ceased to monetize his support for operation “Barkhane” in the Sahel, promising at the last N’Djamena summit, the dispatch of more than 1,000 soldiers to the area. known as the “three borders” (Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso) in order to compensate for the absence of reinforcements from the French army, or even accompany the announcement of a partial withdrawal of the French forces which should take place before next summer.

By making himself essential on the regional scene, Idriss Déby “bought” at a lower cost the validation of his victory announced in the presidential election of April 11, in the name of stability. However, the electoral parody organized by Déby risks turning into a farce. On Monday, his main opponent, Saleh Kebzabo, announced the withdrawal of his presidential candidacy, accusing the president of intimidating his rivals by the use of force, “So as not to have to act as a surety for the masquerade which is being prepared on a large scale”. Former journalist, Saleh Kebzabo came second in the last election in 2016, with 12.8% of the vote.