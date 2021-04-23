Today, Friday, in N’Djamena, the funeral ceremony of the late Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, who died on Monday, according to the Presidency of the Republic, was attended by many heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who met upon his arrival, his son, the head of the current ruling military council.

The coffin of Idriss Déby, who ruled the country for thirty years with an iron fist, reached the nation’s square on the platform of a pickup truck, wrapped in the national flag and surrounded by soldiers from the Presidential Guard.

Idriss Deby Itno, according to the Chadian presidency, died on Monday from wounds sustained on the front in the face of the rebels. His son, Mohamed Idriss Deby General, aged 37, became the regime’s new strongman. He enjoys full powers, but he promised new institutions after “free and democratic” elections within a year and a half.

For many opponents who have been suppressed by the Idriss Déby regime, taking power in this way is nothing but an “institutional coup.” The heads of about 12 countries attended the Chadian capital on Friday, including the leaders of the other four countries in the Sahel group (Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mauritania) and the head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Felix Tshisekedi, the current president of the African Union, also confirmed his attendance.

Macron, the only Western head of state to attend the funeral, arrived Thursday evening in N’Djamena and immediately met the late president’s son. Experts and the opposition believed that this step means that France, which saved the late president’s regime militarily at least twice after the rebels threatened it in 2008 and 2019, will likely maintain its support for his successor. And N’Djamena includes the headquarters of its Barkhan counterterrorism force in the Sahel region. After his plane landed on the tarmac of the military base that includes the headquarters of the French force, and accompanied armored vehicles from Barkhane Macron to the French embassy.

Before the funeral began on Friday morning, Macron and the heads of the other Four Sahel Group met Mohamed Deby for “consultations on the ongoing transition process,” according to the French presidency.

On Friday, the French presidency confirmed that France and the five Sahel countries, which together fight terrorism in this region of Africa, expressed “their joint support for the civil-military transition process” for the president’s son.