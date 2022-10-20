Deadly clashes broke out this Thursday, October 20, between the Police and thousands of demonstrators protesting the extension of the power of the military junta, the date that promised to give up the transition to a civilian government. As a result of the clashes, at least 50 people have been killed, including members of the security forces. The UN urges an investigation.

The anger of thousands of protesters and a reported police repression took the streets of N’Djamena, the capital of Chad, and other cities in the country.

Outraged by the continued power of the military junta and the delays in the democratic transition, citizens defied a ban by the rulers and participated in massive demonstrations that soon led to clashes with the security forces.

The clashes leave at least 50 people dead and dozens injured, including members of the security forces, according to the spokesman for the Administration, Aziz Mahamat Saleh.

Among the deceased is also a local journalist who was shot. The Red Cross of Chad reported that it deployed 10 teams to provide first aid and took “dozens” of injured people to hospital.

The extension of the military junta in power, the trigger for the outbreak

The mobilization occurred just on the date that the military initially promised to cede control of the country to a civilian government, something that has not happened after the recent appointment as president, for the second time, of the leader of the military junta, Mahamat Idriss Déby. , which would allow him to continue in office for at least two more years.

“A prohibited demonstration turned into an insurrection,” said military junta spokesman Aziz Mahamat Saleh.

Schools and universities were closed during the uprising and opposition groups such as the Transformers party denounced police repression, while in some streets columns of black smoke were observed and the explosion of tear gas grenades was heard.

“They are shooting at us. They are killing our people ”, published through his Twitter account Succes Masra, leader of the Transformers party, who released images of what he claims were shots at ambulances.

For their part, the authorities accused the protesters of setting fire to the party headquarters of the newly appointed Prime Minister, Saleh Kebzabo.

“Our headquarters was looted and then set on fire this morning… The guard was almost lynched by violent protesters,” Celestin Topona, deputy chairman of the National Union for Democracy and Renewal party, told Reuters.

Mahamat Saleh also accused pro-democracy activists of “attacking public buildings,” including the governor’s offices, the prime minister’s party headquarters and the parliament speaker’s.

The UN and the African Union condemn police repression and urge investigation

The United Nations Organization (UN) condemned the use of force against the demonstrators and demanded that an investigation be launched.

“We deplore the lethal use of force against protesters in Chad,” said the UN human rights office, while urging the transitional authorities to “guarantee security and the protection of human rights, including freedom of expression.” expression and peaceful assembly (…) The reported violations must be investigated. We call for calm and all parties to show restraint,” she stated.

Likewise, the president of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, who previously served as Chadian prime minister, denounced the “repression of demonstrations” by the military junta.

The Government of France also criticized the excessive use of force and rejected the rumors of being involved in the repression.

The crisis follows the power vacuum left by President Idriss Déby, who was assassinated in 2021 during fighting with the Front for Change and Concord rebel group.

File-Chadian junta leader Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno addresses the plenary during the closing ceremony of the National Sovereign and Inclusive Dialogue (DNIS) forum, in N’Djamena, capital of Chad, on October 8, 2022. © Denis Sassou Gueipeur/AFP

His 38-year-old son took power in April 2021 and originally promised to usher in a civilian government within 18 months. Earlier this month, he reneged on his promise, delayed elections until October 2024, and became the country’s “transitional” president.

Chad has had a long history of coups and political turmoil since gaining independence from France in 1960.

During his long tenure in power, the late Déby fought off several attempts to overthrow him by rebels crossing over from Libya and Sudan. He was then supported by the French government, which considered him a strong ally in its campaign against jihadism in the Sahel. Paris also endorsed his son as his successor.

With AFP and Reuters