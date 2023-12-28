The Supreme Court in Chad announced, on Thursday, the approval of the results of the popular referendum held on a new constitution for the country earlier this month.

The court confirmed the results of the referendum that took place on December 17, during which 85.9% voted in favor of the new constitution, while 14.1% opposed it.

The voter participation rate in the referendum was 62.86%, with about 8 million people having the right to vote.

President Mohamed Idriss Déby Itno promised to hold elections next year.