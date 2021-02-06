The Chaco government decided to toughen the measures for entering the province. From Monday 8, they will ask for negative PCR for those who want to enter that territory. In addition, the “health alarm” will govern with different schedules from Monday to Wednesday and Thursday to Sunday. This is due to the reappearance of cases.

As ordered by the police, according to what is regulated by the provincial government, they will request Negative PCR or rapid antigen test, which must be carried out at most 72 hours before upon admission, counted from the sample sample. In case they do not have the test, they will be obliged to carry out social, preventive and compulsory isolation for 14 days.

In public spaces, permanence will be allowed until midnight, while a maximum of 20 people are allowed in social gatherings, preferably belonging to the family group and / or partners.

The Libertad bridge, on the border of Chaco with Formosa: those who do not present a test, will be obliged to do 14 days of strict quarantine.

Meanwhile, the provision indicates that bars and restaurants may operate within the enabled schedules, Monday through Wednesday until 0:00 and Thursday through Sunday, until 2 in the morning.

Likewise, the application of theHealth alarm from Monday to Wednesday from 0 to 6 in the morning and from Thursday to Sunday, from 2 to 6 in the morning. “During said period, the movement and movement of people is prohibited, except those that perform essential services or justify their stay or transfer.”