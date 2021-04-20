Within the framework of the measures provided in Decree 792 signed by the Governor of Chaco, Jorge Capitanich, linked to Preventive and Mandatory Social Distancing, police action was intensified to control clandestine meetings or events with the specific purpose of mitigating the impact of the second wave of coronavirus in the province of Chaco.

According to the information provided by the provincial Police, to date they have been registered 233 clandestine parties, and 569 offenders of current regulations. This number increases substantially if the number of people attending these festivals is taken into account, with 1976 in the Greater Resistencia Metropolitan Area and 1559 in the interior of the province, for a total of 3535 offenders.

In Chaco the development of public or private events in closed spaces under any modality or reason is not allowed. Family reunions of groups living together in private homes are excepted. Events that take place in open spaces are allowed with a maximum of attendees that do not exceed 20 people.

For those who fail to comply with these provisions, the provincial government empowered the provider companies to interrupt the electricity service in the event of irregularities or alterations that violate the restrictions in force due to the health emergency. The reconnection of the same will imply the previous accreditation of compliance with the sanctions and / or fines applied according to the particular case.

Up to now, the amount sanctioned in terms of monetary fines provided in Decree 15/21 for these infractions has amounted to 81 in million pesos, and 71 meters removed from the homes where these clandestine meetings were held.

