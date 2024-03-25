John Mendoza, artistically nicknamed 'Chacaloncito Jr.', has surprised more than one viewer by revealing that he is under constant threat from extortionists. The artist, who became famous for his talent and charisma on Peruvian television in series such as 'The Way to Home: The Adventures of Camote and Package' and 'Chacalón: The People's Angel', now faces a difficult situation that It has led to living in fear. Next, we will tell you what happened to this former actor.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to Jhoan Mendoza, 'Chacaloncito Jr.', and why did the singer ask for help during 2023?

'Chacaloncito Jr.', Jhoan Mendoza, is threatened by extortionists?

John Mendoza, better known as 'Chacaloncito Jr.', arrived on the set of the program 'Dilo Fuerte' this Monday, March 25, to report that he has received threats from extortionists. Along these lines, the artist showed text messages from the criminals.

“They believe that we earn millions, but that is not the case. We all have expenses, debts and a family behind us… Violence is becoming increasingly stronger in the country,” he said at the beginning.

According to the singer, the criminals demand the sum of 500 soles from him in exchange for not making an attempt on his life: “I don't owe anyone money. They are asking me to pay them that amount to leave me alone. I have no choice but to expose myself to the criminals.” media. As artists, we have no one to support us. We must face this situation and I ask the authorities to do their job.”

“I am going to make the pertinent complaint, I am also going to ask my friends, who are authorities, to help me, to guide me… I am very afraid, I did not want to go out alone, I wanted my friends to accompany me, but they did not want to because They are afraid,” Mendoza added.

YOU CAN SEE: What does Chacaloncito Jr do and what does he look like now after leaving TV?

What happened to the life of 'Chacaloncito Jr.', Jhoan Mendoza, after leaving television?

After moving away from television, John Mendoza, known as 'Chacaloncito Jr.', has had a life with ups and downs. After achieving fame in his childhood for his participation in series such as 'The Way Home', he faced obesity problems at the age of 17: he became 50 kilos overweight.

Despite challenges, including the death of his father due to COVID-19 in May 2021, Jhoan decided to focus on his music career. Currently, he is dedicated to being a salsa singer with his own orchestra, performing in Lima and Callao.

In 2019, Jhoan underwent gastric band surgery to address his obesity problem and achieved positive results. Although his acting career was cut short, partly due to family problems, according to actor Ramón García, Jhoan is still active in the world of entertainment.

What did Ramón García say about the acting career of Jhoan Mendoza, 'Chacaloncito Jr.'?

“I saw him grow up and I also saw him die. They cut short the boy's career,” said Ramón García about Jhoan Mendoza's acting career. Likewise, García revealed the main reason why 'Chacaloncito Jr.' It didn't take off in the acting world. “It was a family issue, but they didn't let it grow,” he added.

How old is 'Chacaloncito Jr.', Jhoan Mendoza?

John Mendozaknown artistically as 'Chacaloncito Jr.', is currently 26 years old. He celebrated his last birthday on December 30, 2023.

#39Chacaloncito #Jr.39 #Jhoan #Mendoza #reveals #threatened #extortionists #quotI #afraidquot