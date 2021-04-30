Jhoan Mendoza Sánchez, who starred in the well-remembered TV series The Adventures of Package and Sweet Potato, is going through a difficult time because his father contracted coronavirus and requires a ICU bed at Alberto Sabogal hospital.

The artist known as’Chacaloncito‘he linked up with the morning edition of ATV news to give details about his father’s health and to make a request to the health sector authorities.

“The cost of this disease is very high, neither five nor six thousand soles are spent, it is much more. Above that we, the family that is accompanying my father, are very few, there are only my sister and me. We have somehow taken charge, not only of the house during this pandemic, but also of my father’s illness, ”he said.

The actor and singer said that his relative was hospitalized on Wednesday, April 28, as he needed oxygen to cope with the disease. “Thank God he has been able to enter the hospital, but he needs an intensive care bed and the request has been rejected twice,” he said.

“The doctors have told us that you need an ICU bed, that is why from the bottom of my soul and my heart, if there is a person out there in the Sabogal, Miss Fiorella Molinelli, if there is an ICU bed, I ask for it from the bottom of my heart, to Unfortunately we are not covered by any insurance, I have gone out to sing in the streets ”, continued Jhoan Mendoza.

