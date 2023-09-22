Searching for evidence of his “peculiar ideas,” such as that Egyptian culture originated in the Yucatan Peninsula, explorer Augustus Le Plongeon and his wife, Alice Dixon, made a striking discovery in southeastern Mexico in 1875.

The French-American and his wife had been on an expedition through the jungle for two years, where they entered the ruins of the Mayan civilization. They made maps, took one of the first photographic series of the temples and documented the murals they found.

They also unearthed some sculptures and other objects from the ancient civilization.

Although they found no evidence for their theories about the origin of the Egyptians, one of the finds, in the city of Chichen Itzá, was among the most striking: an effigy of a semi-reclining man.

Le Plongeon baptized it with the name “chac mool”, which in Mayan means “red tiger”.

Since then, finds of chac mool sculptures continued not only in the Mayan region, but in many other places in Mesoamerica, a cultural region that spans from central Mexico to Costa Rica and was the cradle of great civilizations.

For archaeologists, knowing who this sculpture represents, what function it had, what its origin was and why it has appeared in so many diverse places has been the subject of great debate and study over decades.

“There is speculation about many things, but we do not have scientific data,” Dr. José Luis Punzo Díaz, an archaeologist who leads a team investigating the most recent discovery of a sculpture of this type in Pátzcuaro, Michoacán, tells BBC Mundo ( Mexico).

“The discovery of this chac mool is the tip of the iceberg that will allow us to really understand these pieces. That is what I find extremely exciting about this discovery,” he says, explaining that they are using technological and scientific tools that were not available before.

The enigmatic figure

The Le Plongeons found and named the sculpture in 1875, but that piece – which is the best known – was only one of many that have been found dating from approximately 600 BC to beyond 1500 AD

Despite being a notable sculpture, which has been found in relevant points of pre-Hispanic palaces and towns, the chac mool was never represented or explained in historical documents of the Toltec, Mexica, Mayan, Purépecha or other great Mesoamerican cultures. .

This has led archaeologists to formulate theories on various aspects, according to researchers Alfredo López Austin and Leonardo López Luján in an extensive documentary compilation of the studies of these sculptures published in the 2000s.

Regarding their origin, archaeologists say, it has been debated whether they correspond to the cultures of central Mexico, the Mayan region or northern Mesoamerica. Also if they were born in the classical, epiclassical or early postclassic period.

Experts have disagreed about its function. “If this eccentric figure was used as an offering table, as a container for hearts or as a sacrificial stone,” the experts point out. Also if the figure it represents is a sacrificial victim, a soldier, a priest, a historical figure, a “man-god”, a divine messenger or a deity.

There has even been archaeological debate about the appearance of the various pieces found: with their heads turned to the left or right, the face they embody, their ornaments, the position of the abdomen, the legs and even the variety of bases they have.

“Both the form and meaning of the chac mool are modified depending on its geographical, chronological and cultural location,” point out López Austin and López Lujan.

And the fact that it is a piece present in various cultures, with different rituals and worldviews of the world, adds questions.

The journey of chac mool

The consensus around the different studies offers some clues about chac mool.

The fact that one of the oldest pieces (between 600 and 900 AD) has been documented in a region in northern Mesoamerica called Chalchihuites could be an indication of the “journey” of the chac mool over centuries through diverse cultures and territories.

In the culture of the Toltecs, in Tula, a large number of sculptures of this type have been found. This town was key in influencing other dominant cultures, such as the Mexica and the Mayans.

“These sculptures in Tula are extremely important. They are found in contexts such as the doors of palaces or squares, not only in pyramids, which is something that is often thought of,” says Punzo Díaz.

“The point is that migrations have been the driving force that explains many of these things in Mesoamerica. It seems that there are migrations from the north to the center and the west that bring this type of sculptures,” says the archaeologist.

The Toltecs settled hundreds of kilometers from Yucatán, but today it is known that they had an influence on the Mayans in places like Chichen Itzá, who in turn influenced the region of the peninsula and what is now Central America.

“Everyone associates chac mool with the Mayan, but it really is an influence that comes from central Mexico,” considers Punzo Díaz.

Another consensus is that the chac mool is an intermediate character or a messenger “between the world of men and that of the gods.”

“It is a piece that was intended to place offerings,” explains the archaeologist, due to the obvious altar or flat surface (some with a container shape) that these figures have.

López Austin and López Lujan state that research from the last century has suggested that they could have been used to place offerings and sacrifices. But it is today that the technology and science available could provide more certainty.

“There have been hypotheses that are repeated and become truths, but there is no scientific data to be able to talk about the functions. And that is what we are investigating with a team of archaeologists, restorers, chemists, volcanologists, computer experts. We are moving forward,” says Punzo Díaz.

And although the name chac mool arbitrarily given to it by the explorer Le Plongeon has been established in scientific literature, current knowledge can also give it a new name.

“Waxanuti”, which means “he who is sitting in a patio” in the language of the Purépecha people who dominated Michoacán, is an alternative for the piece found in Pátzcuaro.

An exciting study

As has happened in many cases, the discovery of the chac mool from the city of Pátzcuaro that occurred last month was by chance, during excavations of a civil construction.

It is the first sculpture of this type found in the context of the Purépecha culture that lived there, although other pieces had already been found in the state of Michoacán throughout the last century.

For Punzo Díaz and his team, the condition of this piece and the finding of presumably very old elements, such as charcoal, will allow us to obtain better conclusions about the questions that have surrounded these sculptures.

“The discovery of this chac mool is the tip of the iceberg that will allow us to really understand these pieces. That is what I find extremely exciting about this discovery,” says the archaeologist.

“Archaeology is in a very interesting moment because there are a large number of technological and scientific tools that can be applied to the study of the past. Today we can ask ourselves questions that 20 or 30 years ago were impossible to answer.”

