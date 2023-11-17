‘Chabuca’: NEW TRAILER of the film about the life of Ernesto Pimentel

La Chola Chabucacharacter played by the comedian and television host Ernesto Pimentel, will have its own movie, as was announced in 2022, the year in which only the teaser of ‘Chabuca’. Many are eagerly waiting to know the release date of the feature film based on his life and which will be released in the movie theaters in Peru thanks to a production by Tondero.

This beloved character from the artistic guild in Peru confessed that he always had the idea of ​​making the film. Now, after the end of the pandemic in 2020, this project was consolidated. Recording began in June 2023 and, before the end of this year, we can already know the release date of ‘Chabuca’. Keep reading this note to learn a little more about the film whose protagonist is Ernesto Pimentel.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Susy, a star in Congress’: release date, cast and everything about Susy Díaz’s film

Trailer for ‘Chabuca’, based on the life of Ernesto Pimentel

‘Chabuca’: when is Ernesto Pimentel’s film released?

The film, which is based on the life of Ernesto Pimentel and also includes the character of the Chola Chabuca, It will premiere next April, that is, in 2024.

What did Ernesto Pimentel say about the premiere of ‘Chabuca’?

Through the Instagram profile of Tondero, Ernesto Pimentel He spoke in a post accompanied by the preview of his film. “What a thrill to share with you the first scenes of ‘Chabuca’. My heart beats strong and I only have words of gratitude for you who have accompanied me during these almost 30 years, I invite you to be moved with me because I forged this story together with you, dear audience. The official trailer will be out in January 2024, but I didn’t want to close the year without presenting you a small preview with these images.”

#Chabuca #TRAILER #film #life #Ernesto #Pimentel