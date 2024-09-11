In Chablekal, two or three people die every year. It is a small, quiet and hot Mayan town that functions as a satellite city of Mérida, in Yucatán. Last year, something very strange happened: two people died on the same day and at the same time. Beyond the coincidence, it was a problem for their families. There was only room for one of the two bodies in the town cemetery. The story, told by a taxi driver parked between the two police stations in Chablekal, ended in a kind of duel. postmortem over who deserved to be buried in his village. The winner was the one who was born in Chablekal. The other was buried in a nearby village.

A little further south, 15 kilometers away, is Mérida, the capital. It is August and the concrete is burning. Especially at midday, when the streets empty in anticipation of the rain, which has cooled the afternoons of the last few weeks. At this time there are only tourists walking from one place to another in search of an ice cream, a beer or some restaurant with a “Mexican” theme that mixes in one place images of Chichén Itzá, Armando Manzanero, Frida Kahlo and Coconutthe movie. The city is a tourist distribution center for going to the beaches, the cenotes and the archaeological sites. The real estate industry is well aware of the potential of Merida, and that is why the idea of ​​a Yucatecan capital gain began to become popular, filling the region with hundreds of buildings designed so that foreigners could live and vacation at the same time from Mayan territory.

Yucatán receives around 3.2 million tourists a year and some are deciding to stay. In October 2023, the Mexico-Spain Business Association organized an event in Madrid called “Yucatán: the right choice for real estate development in Mexico”, where experts explained, from the Mexican embassy, ​​that Yucatán has great real estate interests focused on residences, with 64% of real estate transactions focused on buying houses and 30% on buying apartments. Most of them are in the surrounding areas of its capital, which, in addition to high temperatures, has one of the lowest rates of insecurity.

But another story is that of Chablekal. This Mayan town is now surrounded by real estate developments that seem to enclose its borders. In recent years,eitherIn the last 10 years, this added value for the State has reduced their ability to expand their community, a struggle that goes beyond life: Chablekal has run out of space to bury its dead.

The Chablekal Pantheon has 45 vaults in a town of almost 5,000 people. It has 860 square meters and for a decade, the Mérida City Council has had a list of the buried people to be removed from the pantheon after three years. The City Council notifies the municipal commissioner and he notifies the relatives of the deceased, who will have to start the exhumation process. Many times, the bodies are not completely decomposed after three years and out of respect they are reburied. Others will have to be cremated, something that its inhabitants have had to get used to despite interfering with their customs. There is a piece of land right next door that the town is disputing with the ejido, which the ejidatarios do not want to donate because they expect to receive money for it.

“Through the ejido, the people of Chablekal have lost almost 90% of their territory,” says Anastasio Euán Romero, from the organization Indignación, a human rights group that has been working for more than 30 years to defend the rights of the Mayan people in Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatán. He denounces the loss of territory due to large real estate capitals, but he blames the ejido for selling the lands to benefit economically without any positive result for the people. “This is something that worries us a lot, because the ejido, far from safeguarding the territory, has in some way caused the loss of the territory. It is the ejido that often offers these lands and the real estate industries take advantage of these moments. They also take advantage of the situation of some peasants who are already large ejidatarios (because in Chablekal there have been no peasants for a long time) and under the argument that the lands are idle, that nobody works them, they sell them. Now, the people who decide about this territory are 300 ejidatarios in a town of almost 5,000 inhabitants,” says Anastasio.

It is Monday in the centre of Chablekal and the Ejidal Police Station is closed. Right next door is the Municipal Police Station and, although it was also closed (maybe because of the “time” of the heat), its commissioner Xavier Azueta Chale opens the doors of his house. “At the beginning of the year, we asked the ejido that the assembly authorise that space next to the cemetery so that we can use it,” says the commissioner. “The City Council asks that this area be donated to the population so that they can work on the spaces. Once they have the surface already donated by the Chablekal ejido, they would be in charge of preparing the area for the graves to be made. At this moment we are having the problem that they give you a period of three years to have your deceased in the cemetery and then take it out. Sometimes, when the relatives embalm the body, it does not decompose quickly. More than three years pass and the body remains intact. Due to religious beliefs, these bodies are reburied. This is affecting the population, because we have had cases where residents have gone to bury their deceased in other towns due to lack of space.”

Everyone seems to agree that the land next to the cemetery should be donated for the expansion of the cemetery. The Mérida City Council, in charge of the Chablekal cemetery, seems to be tied up waiting for the donation of the space. “In Chablekal, the municipality does not have land to expand the cemetery. However, there is a piece of land next to it, but it is part of the common land and they would need to make a donation to the municipality in order to carry out the procedures and expand the cemetery,” says Wenceslao Ordóñez, head of the Municipal Cemeteries subdivision of the Mérida City Council. “The police stations are given a list of the deceased buried in the cemeteries so that the commissioners can locate their relatives and notify them of the exhumation. They wait three years to exhume and deposit another body,” says the head of cemeteries from Xoclán, the main cemetery in Mérida that controls other cemeteries in the municipality.

It seems to be in the ejidatarios’ court. The agrarian reform of Lázaro Cárdenas in 1937 distributed lands throughout the country. In Yucatán, almost 23,000 ejidatarios received about 360,000 hectares. Chablekal has 300 ejidatarios and it is worth doing the count again: 45 vaults in a town of almost 5,000 inhabitants.

Victor Caich, the town’s ejidal commissioner, answers a call and confirms that last year he received a letter requesting a donation of the land from his neighbor, municipal commissioner Xavier Azueta Chale. He also seems to be tied up. He says that as commissioner he cannot decide on a donation, since an assembly has to be held in which the ejidatarios agree on it. “As commissioner, I do think it would be good to give it to expand (the cemetery), but really that has to be decided in an assembly. I cannot decide it,” he says. “I brought up the issue in an assembly that I held, but they really did not authorize it. They want money. They want to sell it.” He also says that they had already discussed the issue five years ago, and the ejidatarios, although they refused, conditioned on ensuring a space for the 300 ejidatarios of the town. The land in dispute is almost the same size as the 45-vault cemetery. There is not enough space for so many people.

Commissioner Victor Caich is aware of the conflict that affects both ejidatarios and non-ejidatarios. He knows that he is being targeted by people from the town, but he is faithful to the argument that a consensus between ejidatarios, residents and authorities is necessary. “The issue should continue to be discussed. I want an assembly to be held with municipal authorities to explain how everything is. There are people who think that we easily exchange land for money, that is why it is necessary to plan a general assembly with authorities to explain the situation.”

The organization Indignación has published reports on the effects of the Mayan Train, the contamination of the cenotes, forced displacements and forced rights. The Mayan treasure seems to be in danger in the face of so many changes. “It is a bit complicated and sometimes uncomfortable,” says Andrés Chim, another member of Indignación, about the struggle of the Mayan people. He is aware that it is not only the real estate developments. “The people have a custom. The problem is the imposition, it is what has hurt the people a lot. As they arrive, they impose their rules. Making regulations in the municipalities, or giving permits with the municipal president, without asking the people if they really agree, or disagree with the construction of a farm, or with the construction of a road.”

At last, a few slow drops began to fall, refreshing the Chablekal cemetery. No one has visited the cemetery on this grey Monday, and the question remains as to how many people will be able to remain, after death, in the community where they lived.

