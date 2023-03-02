Mexico.- Irma Serrano, known in the art world as, ‘The tigress’died this Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the news shocked Internet users, because when they found out on social networks they began to spread memesremembering that the comedian with Mexican nationality, Xavier López “Chabelo“He is still alive, because it is already common for them to say that he is “eternal” because of his age.

Irma Serrano, “La Tigresa” died at the age of 89, as announced by the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI), due to an acute myocardial infarction, while she was at her home in Chiapas, Mexico, before her death, figures from the middle of the show, such as Poncho de Nigris, Chabelo and Martha Debayle, were trending on Twitter, due to creative memes.

Although Martha debayledid not speak of the death of the singer and politician, on social networks, users recalled that when the presenter of Nicaraguan origin spoke of her regret when Queen Elizabeth ll died, therefore, in memes, they created a fictional scenario, where the driver would have cried in the same way, as if she really It was someone in your family.

Likewise, being mourning showbiz Due to the death of the actress who was consecrated in the 1960s, internet users affirm that Irma Serrano contributed to the “dubious eyebrow meme”, for this reason we present the best reactions from netizens.

Fans created the best memes and shared them through Facebook and Twitter, one of the celebrities who became the protagonist of the ingenious images was Poncho De Nigris and Pato Zambrano, with whom he allegedly had romances.