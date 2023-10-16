Isa Pantojathe daughter of the famous singer Isabel Pantoja, surprised by marrying her boyfriend Asraf Beno last weekend in a ceremony held in a luxurious villa in Spain. The couple, who have been in a relationship for more than four years, decided to take the next step in front of their family and friends. Various media reported that the Spanish artist was the big absentee at the wedding and here we tell you all the details of the event.

How was the wedding of Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno?

On October 13, Isabel Pantoja, better known as ‘Chabelita’, She lived one of the most special days in her life with her boyfriend, Asraf Beno. The place chosen for the wedding was one of the most popular estates in Andalusia, the Al-Baraka estate, where dozens of guests were seen arriving in their best suits. It should be noted that the celebration took place after the civil ceremony was held only between the couple and Spanish authorities.

Isa Pantoja She wore a wedding dress that had an elegant cut with sleeves and a low veil. “I’m so happy! I’m dead, but happy. We’re officially married now. I’m a little hoarse. It was magical, everything was just as I imagined or even much better,” Isa commented to the Spanish press.

Isabel Pantoja had a luxurious wedding in Spain with several guests. Photo: diffusion

Did Isabel Pantoja not attend her daughter’s wedding?

In the celebrations of Isabel Pantoja’s marriage there was no shortage of controversies, since the absence of her mother, the singer Isabel Pantoja, as well as that of her brother Kiko Rivera, drew attention. This would be due to the quarrels that both have had with the girlfriend for some years.

Likewise, hours after the wedding, it was confirmed that the Peruvian influencer Aneth Acosta was expelled from the celebration by Isa after, days before, the popular ‘Chabelita’ informed her that she was no longer invited to the marriage.