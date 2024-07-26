Tool works to prevent the waste of public resources, mapping tenders and detecting possible deviations

One software of AI (artificial intelligence) developed by CGU (Comptroller General of the Union) saved R$4 billion in public money by identifying suspicious bids from 2019 to 2023, reported the agency’s minister, Vinicius Marques de Carvalho, on Thursday (25.Jul.2024).

“We also prevent wasted resources with the Alice program, an artificial intelligence software that maps bids and detects any deviations before they occur.”, said Carvalho in an interview with the program “Bom Dia, Ministro”, on EBC (Brazil Communications Company).Since its implementation, we have achieved savings of R$4 billion”, with R$1 billion in 2023 alone, he added.

“In the face of potential risks and inconsistencies, the tool triggers alerts so that preventive and timely action can be taken.”, explained the CGU in note. According to the CGU collaborator, the bids with signs of irregularities mapped by the software are suspended or cancelled.

The tool was created in 2015 and has been available for use by states and municipalities since May of this year.

ALICE

O software Alice uses text mining and artificial intelligence techniques to automatically select notices and communicate with management regarding contracting risks. Its use helps to avoid wasting resources through unnecessary cancellations or suspensions of auctions or those with signs of fraud. In other cases, through adjustments to estimated values ​​and quantities.

The purpose of the tool is to add value to public management by identifying possible flaws that could compromise the objectives of the bidding process, such as targeting a specific company, overpricing of products and services, and lack of need for contracting by the agency, allowing proactive action in preventing and combating corruption.