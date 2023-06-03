Estadão Contenti

06/02/2023 – 22:49

The Comptroller General of the Union completed two audits on truck and taxi driver aid, instituted in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic by the Jair Bolsonaro government, and identified potential overpayment of almost BRL 2 billion – BRL 582.8 million referring to the assistance to Autonomous Cargo Carriers; and R$ 1.395 billion referring to the benefit for taxi drivers.

The results of the investigations carried out by the CGU were released this Friday, the 2nd. The body analyzed the aid granted between July and December 2022 to ‘cope with the state of emergency resulting from the extraordinary and unpredictable rise in the price of oil, fuel and its derivatives and the resulting social impacts’. Benefits were paid in monthly installments of R$1,000.00.

In the case of truck driver assistance, the CGU points out that the alleged undue payments represent 25% of the global amount paid by the government, of R$ 2.3 billion. According to the CGU, the suspected damage is linked to the fact that 110,051 beneficiaries did not meet the eligibility criteria for receiving the aid.

Audits by the Comptroller General of the Union say that the suspected loss is linked to beneficiaries who did not meet eligibility criteria for the receipt and potential failures in internal controls in the operation of the programs

As for taxi assistance, the audit found inconsistencies in 75% of the benefits – R$ 1.8 billion – granted to 78% of those enrolled in the program – 314,025. The CGU saw potential gaps in internal controls in operating the program.























