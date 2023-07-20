The biggest inconsistencies in 2022 were identified in Agriculture (R$ 142.9 billion); Incra had R$ 134 billion in failures

Audit reports prepared by CGU (Comptroller General of the Union) point to accounting distortions of R$ 202 billion in 5 ministries in the last year of the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The conclusions are in financial audit reports and refer to the 2022 financial year. The documents were published in April of this year, but were only announced on this Wednesday (19.jul.2023).

According to reports, the Ministry of Agriculture recorded inconsistencies of BRL 142.9 billion. According to CGU technicians, most of the distortions, in the amount of R$ 134 billion, are related to accounting failures in the incra (National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform), a body that was part of the portfolio during Bolsonaro’s administration.

The inconsistencies involve Incra properties and failures in accounting for the Land Fund, Agrarian Reform and Funcafé programs. Here’s the full of the report (1 MB).

Education

At the MEC (Ministry of Education), failures amount to R$ 17.1 billion. The CGU auditors concluded that the MEC statements “do not reflect the equity situation, the financial result and the cash flows” from the folder. read here the report (1 MB).

Only in Fies (Student Financing Fund), distortions of R$ 782 million were registered. They are different amounts recognized in the accounting by the folder in relation to those recorded in the Box and not Bank of Brazil.

The report also cites incorrect accounting classification of payments for scholarships abroad offered by Capes (Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel) and financial, social and operational losses resulting from stopped works.

Health

At the Ministry of Health, failures of R$ 15.9 billion were identified in internal controls for the payment of expenses, in medication control management and loss of stocks. Here’s the full of the audit report in the folder (1 MB).

Brazil aid

The CGU found distortions of R$ 6.3 billion in the Ministry of Citizenship. The reports found flaws in payment controls to beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil and Auxílio Gás programs. There were failures in reversals, benefits not withdrawn, as well as payment authorizations to families that did not fit the profile to receive the benefit and errors in the calculation of amounts payable. (full-1 MB).

airports

In the former Ministry of Infrastructure, failures of R$ 20.3 billion appeared. Among the inconsistencies, the technicians found distortions of R$ 2.3 billion in erroneous records in accounts of credits receivable involving airport concessions. read the full of the report (2 MB).

Recommendation

In all cases, after detecting distortions, the Comptroller General of the Union recommended to the ministries the improvement of internal controls to correct the identified distortions.

Defense

O Power360 contacted the defense of former president Jair Bolsonaro, but there was no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations.

With information from Brazil Agency