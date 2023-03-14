By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) decided this Monday to remove the secrecy imposed on the vaccination card of former president Jair Bolsonaro, but determined that its disclosure should only occur after the conclusion of an investigation of alleged insertion of data in the immunization portfolio.

According to the decision, the disclosure of hitherto confidential information should only occur 5 days after the publication of the conclusion of an investigation that investigates the alleged insertion of false data in Ministry of Health systems.

“There is a certain relativization of the principle of privacy in relation to the principle of publicity when the object of the request for access to information refers to public agents”, argues the CGU decision, noting that Bolsonaro himself abdicated the protection of privacy when he disclosed, “ consciously and intentionally”, your unvaccinated status.

The CGU evaluates a series of 100-year-old secrecy imposed on information from the previous government, among them, the secret about the former president’s vaccination card, who publicly positioned himself against immunization and claimed not to have been immunized.

The CGU also recalls that it is not “reasonable” to assume that Bolsonaro, as President of the Republic, was unaware of the consequences of his statements.

“It is important to note, with regard to the existence of a general and preponderant public interest, that the production of the requested information did not take place in any context, but in the midst of a pandemic”, says the CGU.

“Vaccination and sporadic social isolation (lockdown) policies were, at that time, the main measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to cool down contagion among the population,” added the controller, noting that a number of authorities sought to encourage the population to adopt the measures proposed by the WHO, which included vaccination.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Bolsonaro, in repeated statements, minimized the importance of immunization as well as social distancing measures. He often stated that he had not been vaccinated against the disease and would not do so.

He also disdained the effectiveness of vaccines and created an environment of fear for possible side effects of immunization, even going so far as to associate the vaccine with the development of AIDS.