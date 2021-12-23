The Federal Comptroller General (CGU) published, this Thursday (23), the notice with information about the public tender for auditors and technicians. There are 375 vacancies in total. Among which, 300 are for the federal auditor for Finance and Control (upper level). The other 75 vacancies are for Federal Control Finance technician (medium level).

The notice highlights that of the vacancies offered and of those that will be created during the validity period of the contest, 5% will be reserved for people with disabilities, and 20% will be reserved for those who apply for quotas for blacks.

+Public tenders have 224,000 vacancies open

Salaries vary between R$7,283.31 and R$19,197.06. Course registrations can be made from January 3rd, at 4 pm, and will close on February 1st, with registrations online. The registration fee for the position of federal auditor is R$ 120. For a federal technician, it is R$ 80.

The tests (objective and discursive) must be applied on March 20, according to information in the notice. There will be 80 questions in the objective test for technicians and 110 questions for auditors. Both will have a second dissertation test.

The test application locations will be: Brasília, Porto Alegre, Recife, São Paulo, Rio Branco, Manaus, Macapá, Belém, Porto Velho, Boa Vista and Palmas.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?