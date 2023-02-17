However, Vinícius de Carvalho said that the body is investigating whether the former president’s vaccination record was tampered with

The Chief Minister of the CGU (Controladoria Geral da União), Vinicius de Carvalhoconfirmed this Friday (17.Feb.2023) the existence of a record of vaccine against covid-19 on the former president’s card Jair Bolsonaro (PL). However, he said that the agency is investigating a possible adulteration of the document.

“That record exists. At least, as far as we know the information. If it’s in the office, the CGU doesn’t ask a question for nothing. If it is in the office of the CGU, I cannot deny it”declared in an interview with CNN Brazil.

“Unfortunately, this letter has gone public. Like I said, it’s an undercover investigation. But, if the CGU sent a letter asking this question, it is because it is an obviously pertinent question in relation to information that is probably contained there (in the office)”, said Vinícius de Carvalho.

Also this Friday (17.Feb.2023), the CGU confirmed the existence of an investigation involving the denunciation of a possible tampering with the former president’s vaccination card. Here’s the full of the note (120 KB).

The information had been published in a newspaper report. The State of S. Paulo on Thursday (16.Feb). According to the publication, the CGU is investigating the insertion of false data in the former chief executive’s document.

BOLSONARO VACCINATION CARD

The 100-year secrecy was decreed after a request for access to Bolsonaro’s vaccination card was made via LAI (Access to Information Act), by journalist Guilherme Amado. The Presidency reported, at the time, that the decree had been issued because the data concerned “the intimacy, private life, honor and image” of the then president.

The access request was made due to the several times Bolsonaro said he had not been vaccinated against covid-19.

This text will receive further updates.