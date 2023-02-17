BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) said on Friday that there is an ongoing investigation into alleged alteration of data in former president Jair Bolsonaro’s vaccination card, which imposed 100-year secrecy on the document. .

The CGU is considering repealing the secrecy of the document and there was an expectation that there could be a decision this week. However, the agency stated that the existence of this investigation should delay a definition of the case, since a decision depends on legal analysis.

“The CGU informs that there is, in fact, a summary preliminary investigation underway within the scope of the Internal Affairs General of the Union, which began in the last days of the previous government, involving a complaint of tampering with the vaccination card of former President Jair Bolsonaro”, confirmed the CGU in a note.

“Considering that the investigation is confidential and has not yet been concluded, the CGU submitted the matter to the evaluation of its Legal Consultancy to issue an opinion on the feasibility of disclosing the decision on secrecy related to this matter, as the correctional investigation is ongoing”, added.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Bolsonaro, in repeated statements, minimized the importance of immunization and often stated that he had not been vaccinated against the disease and would not do so.

Bolsonaro disdained the effectiveness of vaccines and created an environment of fear for the possible side effects of immunization, even, in false statements, associating the vaccine with the development of AIDS – which led him to become the target of an investigation by the Federal Police.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Maria Carolina Marcello)