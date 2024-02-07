Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/02/2024 – 21:51

The Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) applied sanctions of different nature to five companies involved in illicit acts committed against the public administration. The companies are accused of fraud in bidding for an Army Command unit, irregularities in the Higher Education Student Financing Fund (FIES) and commercialization of data extracted from Internal Revenue Service systems. The fines total R$4,851,409.42. The decisions were published in the Official Diary of the Union (DOU) this Wednesday, 7th.

ne of the sanctions went to the company ON Arquitetura e Construções EIRELI, previously called Leão & Santos Soluções e Serviços. During the investigations, elements were discovered that proved fraud in the competitive nature of an electronic auction of the 10th Logistics Battalion of the Southern Military Command, in Alegrete (RS). The company combined prices and bids in the bidding processes. The CGU applied penalties to ON Arquitetura, one of which was a fine of R$6,000 and the ban on bidding and contracting with the Union for three years.

The second company to receive the Union's decision was Novatec Educacional Ltda due to fraud in the computerized system of the FIES program. The operation allowed the company to acquire Treasury Financial Certificates (CFT-E), that is, public debt securities issued by the National Treasury that pay monthly.

At the end of the administrative process, Novatec was fined R$ 121,375.33, in addition to being ordered to publish the extract of its sentence in a major newspaper, on its website and in a notice at the establishment itself. The last two sentences must be applied within 45 days.

The other three companies punished by the CGU were targets of Operation Spy, launched in 2017, which investigated the commercialization of data extracted from Internal Revenue Service systems. In this decision, companies recognize their responsibilities for the acquisition of confidential information irregularly extracted by federal public servants from Revenue databases. In this way, the companies Ipel-Itibanyl Produtos Especiais LTDA., Metachem Industrial e Comercial LTDA., and Innovative Water Care Indústria de Comércio de Produtos Químicos Brasil LTDA., had their request for early judgment granted by the CGU. The fines applied were in the amount of R$256 thousand, R$2.7 million and R$1.7 million, respectively.